Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 728 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

