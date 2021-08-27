Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

IWM traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,056,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

