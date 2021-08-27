Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

