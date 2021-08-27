Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. 3,300,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

