Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $43.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

