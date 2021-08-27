Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up about 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

