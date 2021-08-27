Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,660,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.19. The company has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

