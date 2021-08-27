Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 1,848 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,660,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.