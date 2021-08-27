Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 703 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.70 and a 1 year high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

