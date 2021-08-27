Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 20,050 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control accounts for approximately 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Ituran Location and Control worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $22,616,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

