Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $580.28 million, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

