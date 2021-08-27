Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $77.41 million. CalAmp posted sales of $83.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 35.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.