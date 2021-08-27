Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $542.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.40 million to $544.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,682 shares of company stock worth $4,751,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

