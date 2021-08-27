Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

