Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.63. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.