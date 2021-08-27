Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.