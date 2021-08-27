Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,721 shares of company stock worth $6,151,494. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 228,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

