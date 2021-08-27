Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

