Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.10 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

