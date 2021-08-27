Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $153.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $608.09 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $628.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.32 on Friday. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.