Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $39.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.03 million to $62.04 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $18.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after acquiring an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $22.72 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

