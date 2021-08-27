Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $315.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.