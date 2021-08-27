Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $297.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.50 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

