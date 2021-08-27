Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 643,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

