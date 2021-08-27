Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 27th (AAPL, AAT, APTS, ASAN, ATHM, BILL, BURL, COTY, CPB, CYBN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 27th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

had its target price raised by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.50. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $379.00 to $382.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $395.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $118.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $98.00 to $101.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Stephens from $95.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $56.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $33.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.25 to $4.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $91.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.30 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $67.50 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $120.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $177.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $309.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

