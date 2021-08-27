Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Docebo (DCBO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO):
- 8/17/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 8/16/2021 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Docebo was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “
- 6/30/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
DCBO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. 6,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.01.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.