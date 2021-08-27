Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Docebo (DCBO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO):

8/17/2021 – Docebo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

8/16/2021 – Docebo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Docebo was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Docebo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

6/30/2021 – Docebo is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

DCBO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.13. 6,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

