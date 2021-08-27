Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HelloFresh (HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €103.60 ($121.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €52.65 ($61.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €52.65 ($61.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HFG opened at €96.18 ($113.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.34. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €93.14 ($109.58).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.