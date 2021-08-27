Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

