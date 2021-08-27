Analysts Set Expectations for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

