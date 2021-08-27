Analysts Set Expectations for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

