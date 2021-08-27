Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS: PWCDF):

8/11/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Power Co. of Canada had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$31.28 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.08. 10,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,517. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

