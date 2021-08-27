Analyzing Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.38 $25.00 million $0.60 53.30 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.