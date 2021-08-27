Analyzing IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.05 billion 3.64 -$281.21 million ($3.37) -39.40 Super League Gaming $2.06 million 72.40 -$56.55 million ($1.60) -2.64

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Super League Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 13 0 2.93 Super League Gaming 0 1 2 0 2.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus price target of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.69%. Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Super League Gaming.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Super League Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid. The ANGI Homeservices segment offers a digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals, and operates HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List. The Vimeo segment includes cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as premium video tools on a subscription basis. The Dotdash segment is a portfolio of digital brands providing expert information and inspiration in select vertical content categories. The Applications segment is comprised of direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, including, Apalon, SlimWare, and Partnerships. The Emerging & Others segment includes Ask Media Group, Blue Crew, The Daily Beast, College Humor Media and IAC Films. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc. engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

