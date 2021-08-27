Analyzing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21% Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 9.97 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -10.44 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $87.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Live Nation Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

