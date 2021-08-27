Analyzing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for On Track Innovations and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -90.42% -159.34% -35.63% Sumco 8.27% 6.94% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 1.01 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.12 $246.43 million $1.64 24.38

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Summary

Sumco beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

