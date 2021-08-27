Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.43 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Anaplan by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after acquiring an additional 691,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

