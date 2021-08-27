Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $327.17 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00006254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,652,349 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

