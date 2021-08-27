AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.