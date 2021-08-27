Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.64 ($78.40).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.