Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,505. The company has a market cap of $605.91 million, a P/E ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

