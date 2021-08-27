ANON (ANON) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, ANON has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $18,607.98 and approximately $116.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.