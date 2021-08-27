AntiMatter Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $617,970.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $12.41 million and $617,970.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

