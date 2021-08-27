APENFT Price Up 1.3% This Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $48.67 million and approximately $168.52 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00755186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100609 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

