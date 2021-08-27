apM Coin (APM) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $45,791.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

