Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.78

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 3106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.