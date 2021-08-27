Apollo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $52.81 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00098177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00286752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

