Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

APPEF stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Appen has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

