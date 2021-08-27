Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

