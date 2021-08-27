Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,282,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.