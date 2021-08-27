Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

